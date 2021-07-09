This is what is being done to improve the condition of West Sussex’s roads and footpaths

Collectively, the 320-plus carriageway and footway schemes represent one of the biggest investments in the county’s highway infrastructure in the last decade.

Works coming up this financial year include 46 road resurfacing schemes worth £3.2million, 71 road patching projects worth £1.2million and 63 surface dressing schemes worth £3million - this treatment is used as a cost-effective method to prolong the lifespan of suitable roads.

A total of £6.3million is being invested in resurfacing sections of the A24, A264, A2011 and A2220.

Resurfacing work

This comprises of the A24 southbound at Ashington, the A24 northbound and southbound at Southwater, A264 Eastbound/Westbound at Faygate, the A2220 at Crawley and A2011 at Crawley.

Footway improvements worth a total of £1.5million are also being delivered.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This county-wide programme of works represents a significant investment in West Sussex’s highway infrastructure.

“People care passionately about the roads and footways, as do we, and we know how vital the county’s highway is, which was why our officers’ and contractors’ work continued throughout the pandemic, keeping West Sussex moving.

“We also realise road and footway work involves short-term disruption, for which we apologise, but it leads to long-term benefits: for example, resurfacing a road produces a smoother surface, reducing road noise and increasing resilience to potholes.”

Carbon reduction initiatives are included in the programme.

Cllr Dennis added: “Our officers continue to work with contractors to explore use of the latest technology, such as allowing resurfacing materials to be mixed at much lower temperatures than conventional asphalt and using recycled material from our roads. This can significantly cut the carbon emissions attributed to a scheme, without impacting on quality.”

Roads, footway and other types of planned highway schemes for this financial year can be seen on the county council’s interactive map. It allows the user to select a particular project type, or borough or district area, and search accordingly.