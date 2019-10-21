Tories win Haywards Heath Town Council by-election

The Conservatives have won a by-election for a vacant Haywards Heath Town Council seat.

It was triggered following the resignation of Christian Pitt in the Franklands ward earlier this year.

Conservative Howard Mundin finished in first place with 458 votes in front of Lib Dem Nicholas Chapman who polled 359 votes.

Matthew Brewin from the Green Party received 82 votes, while Labour’s Dean Finch finished with 50 votes.

Cllr Mundin said: “I am delighted to have been elected to serve on Haywards Heath Town Council and would like to thank Franklands Ward residents for voting for me. I will work hard to repay their support and focus on delivering the exciting plans for a new country park in the ward and supporting policies to protect the local environment and improve our town centre.”

There were three rejected ballot papers.

The turnout on Thursday (October 17) was 23.1 per cent.