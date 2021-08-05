Updated Haywards Heath community centre plans up for decision
Plans to build a community centre in Haywards Heath have been recommended for approval by Mid Sussex District Council.
The application, for Barn Cottage Lane, will be considered by the planning committee on Thursday (August 12).
An almost identical application was approved in 2019.
It has come to the council again because the latest plan includes using the centre to house a day nursery.
Willow Tree Pre-school, which currently meets in the pavilion, plans to move into the new building.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/21/1758.