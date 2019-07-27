Why support for no confidence vote was reasonable

Perhaps Paul High would enlighten the electorate on the Conservative group rules which resulted in three councillors being expelled, suspended and censured (Councillors ‘punished’ after confidence vote, Middy 11/7/19).

He talks about consolidation which in political terms means more control. At the Mid Sussex District Council elections Garry Wall stated that we would be best represented by returning 54 Conservatives; fortunately the voters south of Haywards Heath thought otherwise as there are now only 34 Conservatives. I have lived in this area for more than 50 years and have thought that there have been some very good councillors of all political persuasions and, once elected, they generally got on with each other in the interests of the voters and the electorate.

The four councillors supported Dr Walsh’s (LibDem) no confidence vote in Mrs Goldsmith which frankly seemed perfectly reasonable in view of the inadequate rating on children’s services and a poor rating on the county’s fire service. Now we are to have another round of cuts in services!

Having five years of no increases in council tax has not helped. In these same years central Government has consistently reduced funding to county councils which has not exactly been a secret!

Ministers have pursued their pet schemes which include wasting £437m on outsourcing the probation service and £500m over budget on the smart meter fiasco and Crossrail which is two years late and already £2.8billion over budget.

Philip Crossley

Fieldway,

Lindfield