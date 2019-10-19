Why we need to enforce the law when it comes to neighbourhood plans

In your October 3 edition there was an item headed ‘Decision is due today on plans for 3,000 new homes’, and another article headed ‘Openness over sites is questioned’.

The latter article included the following words ‘Mid Sussex District Council still needs to find another 1,507 dwellings up to 2031, to meet its housing requirements set by a planning inspector when he signed off the district plan’.

This poses some questions. How has the inspector assessed the housing and employment needs in the area, and where is the proof for his statement?

The London to Brighton train line is full to capacity, but the inspector tells us we need more homes in the areas along the line. When the Localism Act went through Parliament in 2011, it legislated for neighbourhood plans, and councils were told that when ‘any’ development was proposed, a government inspector would first look at the neighbourhood plan, and if it is not in there, the development would be automatically turned down.

We now know that this is less than true. The Beacon villages, Hassocks and Burgess Hill neighbourhood plans are now enshrined in law and must now constitute the basis for ‘all’ housing and commercial development until at least 2031.

That is what we were told, and if the inspector wants more housing within the legal framework, then any additional housing must be allocated ‘outside’ the areas already set by public referendum, not within it.

Many people including myself spent years designing and implementing neighbourhood plans, which have by popular referendum been incorporated into various district councils’ own local plans.

The people have spoken, and as a result we have a right to demand that the law on neighbourhood plans be enforced.

Don McBeth

Grand Avenue

Hassocks