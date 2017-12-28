Poorly pusses who are longing for a home of their own

A one-eyed cat called Gerald and an 11-year-old moggy who has spent nearly nine months looking for a new owner are hoping 2018 will finally bring them a home of their own.

Former stray Gerald was handed into Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, in November after suffering a serious injury during his life on the streets. The five-year-old puss needed surgery to have a badly infected eye removed.

Mabel SUS-171228-113445001

Grey-and-white Mabel has been at the centre since April after her owners moved into new accommodation and could no longer keep her. While she is domesticated, Mabel prefers an outdoor life which staff think may be the reason why no-one has offered her a home.

Cats Protection adoption centre manager Danielle Draper said: “Mabel is a lovely cat, and it’s heart-breaking that she has spent most of 2017 in our care. We really hope her luck comes in and that the New Year finally brings her a home of her own.

“Mabel is a very independent cat, and would prefer a home where she can come and go as she pleases. She may not be your typical lap cat, but we know she would bring a lot of joy to the right owner. Adopting a cat is always a satisfying experience, but even more so when you’re helping a cat like Mabel who has been passed by time and time again.

“Lovely Gerald looks like he’s been through the wars, but is an incredibly affectionate and sweet-natured boy. He would love to experience the warmth and comfort of home life, having spent some time fending for himself on the streets. He has adapted well to only having one eye, and this shouldn’t present him with any particular challenges.”

To find out more about adopting Gerald or Mabel, or any of the other cats currently being cared for at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk

The National Cat Adoption Centre is situated in Chelwood Gate, on the A275 between Wych Cross and Danehill.