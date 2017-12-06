Popular tennis courts to be resurfaced

Mid Sussex District Council will be resurfacing the tennis courts in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath in spring next year, to ensure they are in top shape for the summer.

The courts will be closed for a couple of weeks while the resurfacing work is carried out.

A spokesman said: “The courts are well used by the local community and our proposed upgrades will significantly improve the playing experience and make the courts much safer.

“We will keep you fully informed about exactly when the work will take place a little closer to the time.”