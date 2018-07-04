Porsche featured in hit TV series The Bridge to be auctioned in Sussex

The classic Porsche 911 driven by detective Saga Norén in the cult TV series The Bridge is being put up for sale during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Jäger Grun (Hunter Green) 1977 911S has become almost as big a star of the scandi-noir thriller as lead actress Sofia Helin, featuring alongside her from the very first episode.

Now, after four seasons the car is to be auctioned off by the show’s producers in aid of the charity WaterAid.

The stunning sports car is being put up for sale by Bonhams at its Goodwood Festival of Speed auction on July 13 with an estimated value of £20,000-£30,000.

The Porsche has inspired a cult-like following among fans of The Bridge, with dozens of forums dedicated to unravelling the story behind the car and its provenance.

What Bonhams has confirmed about the car is that it’s a 1977 2.7-litre model with manual transmission built for the US market and imported to Sweden from San Francisco in 2009, since when it’s had three owners, including The Bridge’s production company.

Sofia Helin, who stars as Saga Norén, is an ambassador for WaterAid, which works in some of the world’s poorest communities to improve access to clean water and good hygiene.

She said: “Saga’s Porsche is not only a big part of my own acting life but has also become part of Swedish TV history. I’m so pleased the sale of this car will go to such a good cause.

“Through my work with WaterAid, I’ve seen first-hand the difference clean water can make to people’s health, education and livelihoods. Just £15 can provide one person with water so the money raised from the auction will have a huge impact.”

This article first appeared in our sister paper the i.