Power cut affects homes in Haywards Heath

A power cut is affecting homes in Haywards Heath this morning.

Just before 11am, power was interrupted to customers in the Perrymount Road area of Haywards Heath.

Third party damage to an underground electricity cable caused the power cut, a spokesman for UK Power Networks said.

They added: “UK Power Networks’ engineers are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore all electricity supplies.”

Has the power cut affected you this morning? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk

