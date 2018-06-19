Primary school unveils new uniform

A Horsted Keynes school is to replace its uniform which has been in place for more than 30 years.

St Giles Church of England Primary held a fashion show on May 24, bringing pupils, staff and parents together for a first glimpse of the new attire.

The current brown and gold colours will be replaced with navy and yellow, and year 6 students will have to wear a shirt and tie.

Governors and the staff consulted with the school community and held a competition to design a new school logo over a 12-month period after a consultation process saw parents vote in favour of updating and modernising the uniform.

Four pupils’ designs were chosen to influence the new logo, which the school says represents its links to St Giles Church in the village, as well as its rural position in an area of outstanding national beauty.

Headteacher Hilary Douch said: “St Giles is a forward-thinking school committed to providing the best education possible for all of our children.

“A new uniform is going to give the pupils a renewed sense of pride as they come to school every day, which reflects the excitement and buzz we feel around the school.”

The new uniform will be introduced in September.