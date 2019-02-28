Prince Charles honours Haywards Heath boy, 12 at Cranmer Awards

A Haywards Heath boy has been praised by HRH The Prince of Wales.

Edward Thomson, aged 12, has been presented with the Junior Second Prize at this year’s Prayer Book Society’s thirtieth annual Cranmer Awards Competition.

Prince Charles presents certificate to -'Edward Thomson /

Prince Charles, who is patron of the society handed out prizes to six winners and certificates to 22 other finalists aged between 10 and 18 including Edward who attends of The Pilgrims’ School in Winchester.

They had competed with hundreds of entrants taking part in regional heats across the country in which they selected readings and prayers which they had to learn then speak from memory.

Prince Charles said: “When you think how much importance, fortunately, is paid to Shakespeare, the Prayer Book Society still works so hard to spread the word about the Prayer Book and its value.

“As I’m sure many of you understand, as I do, as you get older, the words in the Prayer Book mean more and more and more,” he added.