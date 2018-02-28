‘Proud’ nurse to take on 1,000 mile challenge for NHS’ 70th birthday

The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday this year and to mark the occasion it has asked people all over the country to make a note of their fitness activities – to make up a ‘gift’ of 1,000 miles.

Among people taking part in the challenge is Hollie Poole, a nurse who works within Communities of Practice at NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex.

She joined the NHS as a volunteer at the age of 14. Her colleagues from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust are also taking on the challenge with her.

She said: “Up until two weeks ago the last time I ran was in a race at school sports day, I had to give up halfway with a stitch. However, my daughter has just informed me that she has enrolled us both in the Crawley 5k Race for Life in June and I am determined to do it.

“I feel very proud to work for an organisation that is approaching its 70th birthday and is still full of caring, skilled, motivated individuals who really inspire me and make me ambitious despite of all the challenges that it has faced and continues to face.

“I have many happy memories of spending time on a Care of the Elderly ward listening to patients share their memories and playing cards and scrabble with them. As soon as I was able at 17 I moved down to Sussex to start my nursing training.

“Having worked in both the NHS as a nurse and for a local authority as part of a social work team, I feel very passionately about integration and the benefits for our patients and as professionals of working together. I want to contribute to a system that provides patients with a seamless experience of the right care at the right time.

“We are submitting our individual miles and plan to walk the last 20 miles together and raise money for good causes. I am also challenging myself to individually achieve the 1,000 miles.”

The 1,000 miles for our NHS at 70 challenge asks people to make a note of their fitness activities, whether it is walking, running, cycling, or swimming.

A spokesman said: “What better present than making a commitment to do our bit to keeping ourselves active in 2018? And #NHS1000miles really is a challenge for everyone, with NHS staff getting involved too.”

NHS Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group added: “I wanted to be part of the NHS70 celebrations and to do that with my colleagues is the icing on the cake. There is a lot a healthy competition going on which in turn strengthens and builds robust working relationships and good comradery.”

To join Hollie and give a gift of 1,000 miles to the NHS, join the Strava group at www.strava.com/clubs, or join the Facebook group by searching for the #NHS1000miles