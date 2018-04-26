Public invited to conference in Burgess Hill

The Chronic Fatigue Society (reMEmber) will once again be holding its annual ME/CFS Awareness Week Conference in Burgess Hill this year.

The public are invited to the conference in the Sheldrake Suite at Martlets Hall on Saturday, May 12, at 2pm.

There will be two key speakers; Dr Amolak Bansal, consultant immunologist and medical adviser to reMEmber, and Dr Charles Shepherd, medical adviser to the national ME Association.

A spokesman for the society said: “We are very grateful to Burgess Hill Town Council who is sponsoring this event with a grant of £1,300.

“We are calling on doctors, rehabilitation teams, healthcare professionals and, of course, patients and carers to come along and tell us what they want from a good service.”

Tickets are £5. To buy, visit www.remembercfs.org.uk