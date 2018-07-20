Pupils join forces with charity to send school bags overseas

For the fifth successive year the Rotary Club of Burgess Hill and District and Hassocks Infants School have collaborated to supply learning resources to underprivileged children worldwide.

Year 2 pupils at the school raised funds for School in a Bag (SIAB).

The initiative delivers packed school bags to deprived children all around the world.

Julie Smyth, the immediate past president of the club, said: “I am delighted that Hassocks Infants School has collaborated again with the Rotary club to support this excellent project.

“We are pleased that plans are in hand to continue this collaboration next year.”

Luke Simon, the founder and CEO of the SIAB initiative, visited the school on July, 16, to supervise the pupils packing 90 school bags funded jointly by the children and the Rotary Club.

Mr Simon thanked the children for raising funds and explained the reasons for supplying the school bags to underprivileged children all around the world.

He emphasising that the children receiving the bags would have few if any of the items included and the importance of helping them to learn. Headmistress, Jeannie Hughes, said: “Supporting SIAB helps pupils understand that there are so many children in the world less fortunate than they are.”

Each bag contains learning resources to enable children to write, draw, colour, calculate, express themselves and above all learn. Ultimately giving them the opportunity to enjoy a better life.

The bags also contain a bowl, plate and water bottle to enable children to have a meal during the school day.

The Piers Simon Appeal charity, established soon after the 2004 tsunami which devastated countries around the Pacific, launched the SIAB initiative in 2009. Since then over 88,000 bags have been delivered in 39 countries.

Boxes of school bags are only sent once an official request or offer has been agreed and a consignee has been arranged to receive bags in the destination country. Full details about School in a Bag can be found at www.schoolinabag.org.

More information about the Rotary can be found at www.therotaryclub.co.uk