Pupils’ phenomenal event raises money for charity

A fun-filled day was planned by Year 6 children at Cumnor House Sussex raising £1,028 for charity.

The 10 and 11-year-olds at the Haywards Heath school arranged themselves into small groups and came up with some innovative ideas for raising money.

Find the treasure

Fundraiser co-ordinator, Maureen Boyland at Cumnor House Sussex, said: “This is a much anticipated annual event for our year 6 children,”

Pupils took over the school’s Sports Hall and tennis courts, organised their own props, stands and prizes and, by 3.30pm, they were ready to welcome the rest of the school, including pupils and staff, who poured into the sports hall and onto the tennis courts ready to buy cakes, sweets and drinks, participate in various sporting challenges.

“The year group takes responsibility for organising the entire event and, having also voted for the charity that they most wish to support, they are given a real incentive to raise as much money as they possibly can. It is great fun for them and for everyone involved. To raise such a phenomenal sum at this single event is a real credit to their hard work and meticulous planning.

“This event really is a fantastic opportunity for the children to use their own initiative and put into practice many of the skills that they are taught in the classroom each day including creativity, budgeting, logistics and problem-solving,” Maureen added.

Fundraising in the sports hall

Nick McAdams pie face

Pie face pupil