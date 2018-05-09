Queen legend Brian May rocks Horsham fans

Fans of the legendary band Queen were delighted when they found themselves face to face with lead guitarist Brian May in Horsham this week.

The musician, wildlife campaigner and astrophysicist paid a surprise visit to the town’s Capitol Theatre on Saturday and joined singer Kerry Ellis on stage during her 20th anniversary concert tour.

Singer Kerry Ellis with Matthew Roberts after a concert at the Capitol, Horsham SUS-180905-124913001

And Horsham fans Julia Roberts and husband Steve - Queen followers for decades - were delighted to later meet up with the two show stars.

“We’ve been Queen fans since the eighties so it was definitely a huge excitement to meet Brian,” said Julia, who has also been a fan of Kerry for the past 20 years.

“We were very excited to go to see Kerry in Horsham and had hoped that as it was her 20th anniversary tour that Brian might be there. So it was fantastic news that he was in the audience and then on stage with her at the end.

“We decided therefore to hang around afterwards in the hope of meeting them, which was definitely worth doing.” She added they were “both really friendly too and happy to chat.”

Pictured with Brian is Julia with her husband Steve and their son Matthew, along with Daren and Vicky Rose.

Matthew goes to Showdown Theatre Arts School each week and has done lots of productions with them. Said mum Julia: “He’s just completed his Performing Arts BTEC at Tanbridge House School and hopes to do Drama and Theatre Studies A Level at Collyers in September.”

He was ‘thrilled’ to meet the stars, added Julia.

West End musical star Kerry Ellis has previously toured with Brian May and both are supporters of the Horsham-based global charity Born Free.

Kerry has also starred in the musical We Will Rock You based on the music by Queen.