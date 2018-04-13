RAIL ALERT: Services cancelled after landslip near Horsham

Train services between Horsham and Dorking have been cancelled this morning (April 13) after a landslip blocked all lines.

Southern Rail said around 16 tonnes of debris and soil had been removed from the track overnight following the landslip yesterday.

Around 100 tonnes still remains on the line and Network Rail engineers are continuing to remove it.

Replacement bus services have been put in place between the two stations, departing every 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day however, Southern said it would be providing extra information after an inspection takes place at 10.30am.

A spokesman added: “Staff are endeavouring to reopen the lines as soon as possible but we will keep you updated with any further developments as and when they become available.”