Rail delays after ‘dog and owner on the line’ between Littlehampton and Chichester

Delays are being reported on train services between Chichester and Littlehampton due to a dog and its owner being spotted on the railway line, Southern Rail has said.

Southern said services were running at a reduced speed due to the ‘trespassers’ being on the line between the two stations this morning.

Delays of up to 25 minutes are being experienced and are expected to continue until 10am whilst the incident is dealt with.

A spokesman for the rail provider said: “Southern have now confirmed reports of a dog and it’s owners on the railway. Services are incurring delays due to safety procedures which are in place. Southern are hoping to have the people and dog clear of the track shortly.”

“Southern would like to remind all that trespassing is highly dangerous and illegal. Please remember to stay safe whilst travelling on our trains.”