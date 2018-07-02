Rail disruption between Brighton and Haywards Heath

Major disruption is being reported on the railway lines between Brighton and Haywards Heath due to a number of incidents this evening (July 2).

Southern Rail said multiple signal faults had occurred between the two stations and was forcing services to run at a reduced speed.

Further delays are also being caused on the London Bridge line due to a broken down train at Penge West. The vehicle is currently blocking one of the lines from London Bridge to Norwood Junction.

A points failure at Redhill has also put platform one out of use at the station meaning some services are running through alternative platforms, causing congestion and major disruption.

An obstruction on the line at Whyteleafe South stopped the London Bridge to Caterham service earlier this afternoon for 15 minutes, causing knock-on queues and delays.

Delays of up to 40 minutes are being reported with some services subject to cancellations.