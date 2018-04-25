Raising awareness for brain trauma

Newick-based charity Headway East Sussex is set to receive more than £6,000 following the ‘Brain Injury Connections: Family Matters’ conference, which was held last month at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Headway East Sussex is an charity affiliated to Headway UK. They provide rehabilitation and support services for people with acquired brain injuries, their families and carers in Brighton and the surrounding areas.

The ‘Brain Injury Connections’ conference is the fifth annual conference organised by asb aspire LLP, a Sussex and Kent-based law firm specialising in catastrophic injury claims, alongside Headway East Sussex.

This year, experts from across the country gathered to highlight some of the wider concerns affecting brain injury patients and their families, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the role of the family in rehabilitation, bridging the funding gap, and human rights regarding relationships. The conference was well received with delegates commenting on how unusual it is to hear ‘so many engaging and excellent speakers’ together.