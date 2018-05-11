Rare albino squirrel spotted in Lindfield

Middy reader Tim Fairchild sent in this picture of an albino squirrel, which he said he spotted when he was walking around Lindfield.

He told the Middy: “Just thought I’d share my picture of an albino squirrel I spotted whilst out walking around Lindfield with my camera.”

Research says the odds of a squirrel being born white is thought to be about one in 100,000 – so when one turns up in your back garden it is certainly worth reaching for a camera.

