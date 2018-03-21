Rare award presented to Horsham Museum curator

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery's curator has been honoured with a rare High Sheriff Award.

Jeremy Knight, who is also Horsham District Council’s heritage officer, was presented the award by Lady Emma Barnard.

She said: “What you have done, and continue to do, at Horsham Museum is inspiring, and in the best tradition of everything that is good in our wonderful county.”

The award celebrates Jeremy Knight’s 30 years of service and his extraordinary contribution to our local community.

Lady Emma also made a donation to the Friends of Horsham Museum from the High Sheriff’s charity fund to support Jeremy Knight’s work at the museum.

Jeremy Knight thanked The High Sheriff for the award and cheque.

He said: “It is special to be presented with this award by Lady Emma who is as passionate about our local heritage as I am."