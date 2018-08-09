Re-enactment of 1918 garden party in Hurstpierpoint

Holy Trinity Church in Hurstpierpoint is to hold a re-enactment of a garden party previously hosted by former Prime Minister Lloyd George in 1918 to celebrate the end of the Great War.

In 1918 Danny House in the village was rented to him. He held regular conferences, where the terms of the armistice to be offered to Germany at the end of the Great War was agreed.

Vicar of Holy Trinity, Jane Willis, will be leading on activities to mark the occasion which coincides with the Hurst Festival.

She said: “On September 2, there will be a re-enactment of the garden party Lloyd George threw to celebrate the peace.

“During Hurst Festival, we will have a ‘Vision Peace’ community art exhibition in Holy Trinity Church which will be exhibiting work from Hurst Open Studios artists, the children of St Lawrence CofE Primary School and residents of The Dene Hospital

“There will be a prayer station where visitors will be able to spend time praying for peace – their own, our community, the world.

“Our sermons in church for the three weekends of the festival will also be on the theme of prayer and peace.”

