Recognition for all small charities and their work

A week of events is being held to celebrate the work of small charities in Mid Sussex.

n Monday, June 18 (10am-3pm) there will be an activities day including pottery, mindfulness and card making.

n Wednesday, June 20 (10am-2pm) visitors can pop in for tea and cake and to find out about volunteering opportunities.

n Friday, June 22 (12pm-3pm) there is a meet the charities information day.

n Saturday, June 23 (10am-2pm) there is a big open party where there will be will be stalls of cakes, books, plants and bric-a brac as well as a tombola with prizes from local shops.

For more information email info@signposts.org.uk or 01444 616232.