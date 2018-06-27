Record attempt draws school’s pupils together at St Lawrence

On a lovely sunny day, 120 parents, grandparents and friends arrived to see a chalk outline of a giant pencil marked out on the playing field at St Lawrence School in Hurstpierpoint.

Not only that but there were people in high vis jackets looking serious and a cherry picker with someone filming 22m up in the air.

A spokesman for the school said: “Excitement and a degree of tension were in the air! Each participant was given a white or grey t-shirt and cap and it turns out we were the eraser and metal connector on the pencil.

“We were counted into the official area and put into formation to start to create the image.”

They were followed by more than 500 St Lawrence children and teachers who lined up, standing eight in a row wearing blue caps and the school blue jumpers created the body of the pencil.

Then 32 came in beige to be the wood with 14 in dark grey making up the pencil lead.

“We were ready. The airhorn sounded to start the attempt,” the spokesman said.

“The children were AMAZING. Standing facing forward, quiet and still for five minutes in the sunshine, you could have heard the proverbial pencil drop.

“When the airhorn sounded for the end of the attempt, immense relief and celebration filled the space.

“Cheers, clapping and caps were thrown in the air.”

The school will have to wait 12 weeks for the evidence to be reviewed by Guinness World Records, but already know that they had more participants than the previous record.

“We achieved something very special on that day and we all walked away feeling incredibly lucky to be part of such a wonderful school, an incredibly supportive community with children to be exceptionally proud of and a brilliant group of volunteers who made it happen.

“Perhaps the most meaningful part of the day was the cause we were raising money for.”

The PTA chose the local charity Kangaroos to benefit from donations from everyone who took part.

Kangaroos holds close links with a number of families at the school, delivering fun and social activities for young people with learning disabilities in Mid Sussex.

The school has given thanks to the following people without whom the record attempt would not have been possible: Arun Taylor at Manifest Films, Alex Wykes at Verri Media, Michael Stanton at Michael Stanton Photography, Lucy Bennett at Rhythms and Ribbons, Ben Cole, Facelift Access Hire, the staff at Treehouse childcare, Simon Brookes at Pavillion Graphics and to each and every volunteer who helped to make the event happen.