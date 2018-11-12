Record numbers attend 'moving' Haywards Heath Remembrance Day service

Record numbers gathered in Haywards Heath yesterday for a Remembrance Day service.

The service was led by reverend Ray Smith from St Wilfrid's Church and reverend Charles Sergant, Chaplain to the Royal British Legion (RBL).

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: "Thank you to all the amazing people from Haywards Heath who turned out to honour our war heroes at the moving Remembrance Service on Sunday. The turnout was truly fantastic on the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1.

"The moving service and two minutes silence were held to honour and remember the fallen from the war on this historic day.

"War veterans, dignitaries, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police, 172 - Haywards Heath Squadron Air Training Corps, Sussex Army Cadet Force members of the armed forces, youth groups, the town mayor, town councillors and residents all came together to honour these heroes. it was truly wonderful to see.

"Wreaths were laid by Sir Richard Kleinwort Bt DL, town mayor Jim Knight, the RBL, together with a host of others.

"The Haywards Heath Town wreath, from P&S Gallagher, was laid by two cadets and for the first time, a purple wreath was laid to honour the war horses lost in the war."

Town mayor, Mr Knight, said: "This was such a moving service of remembrance and it was fantastic to see such a huge turnout in this special year.

"It was also wonderful to once again see so many youth organisations represented including the 172 Squadron Air Cadets, the Army Cadet Force, Police Cadets and Scout and Girl Guide Associations.

"My thanks go to all the staff at the town council, to the amazing war veterans, to our wonderful community and all the volunteers who helped during and after the service.

"Special thanks to the Haywards Heath Concert Brass band who played during the service. It truly was a memorable morning."

After the service, the parade marched past the Town Hall for the dignitaries to take the salute.

Guests then joined the mayor and town councillors for refreshments in the Town Hall.

Poppies from the River of Poppies community tribute are now available for a donation to charity in aid of the RBL and Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, the town council said.

