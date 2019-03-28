‘Record numbers’ turn out for Balcombe Bull Run

Balcombe Village residents lined the streets for its toughest annual run.

Runners arrived at Balcombe Primary School, on March 17 before tackling a fairly tough 7.1km cross-country run which navigated fields, tracks, footpaths and lanes.

Hundreds of people turned up to take part

There were breath taking views and a hero’s welcome for all the runners who finishing on the steep hill with an enthusiastic crowd cheering them over the line.

The sound of cow bells could be heard ringing in the air, the waft of sizzling bacon emanating from the school hall and the laughter and chat made the whole experience a thoroughly fulfilling one.

There were smiles all round and there was a great sense of community. In particular among the first few finishers who all shook hands and were full of praise for the winner, Kieran Barnes who completed the course in a blisteringly fast 28 minutes and 29 seconds.

Second over the line was under 16’s champion Nathan Buckeridge with an impressive time of 30 minutes and 15 seconds, a course record for under 16 boys.

Kieran Barnes was the days winner

The Ladies winner was Michele Nixon with a fast time of 35 minutes and 39 seconds and the under 16’s girls title was taken by Kayleigh Oldfield with the fantastic time of 39 minutes and 45 seconds.

Race director, Matt Record said: “We had a record number of online entries and a record number of 122 runners on the day.

“Our volunteer marshals were brilliant, the Balcombe School PTA superb and my thanks go to all those that helped.”

It is estimated that £1,400 was raised by the event and the proceeds will be split between the Balcombe Primary School PTA and St Catherine’s Hospice.