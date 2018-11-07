Remembrance Day event at South of England Showground in Ardingly

Residents are invited to attend a Remembrance Day event at the South of England Showground in Ardingly this Sunday.

The Beacon Remembrance Evening will start at 6.30pm with a welcome by Ardingly Parish Council, followed by a reading by the Revd John Crutchley at 6.45pm and a two minute silence.

Ardingly residents are invited to the Remembrance Day event this Sunday (November 11)

At 7pm, the beacon lighting will take place, followed by readings, poems and prayers.

There will be refreshments from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

A spokesman said: “The parish council would like to thank all those who are supporting this event to commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI, including St Peter’s School, St Peter’s Church, Oathall Community College, Ardingly Scouts, Ardingly Royal British Legion (RBL) and The South of England Showground.

“This event is also part funded by a grant supplied by Mid Sussex District Council. Donations for the RBL will be welcomed on the evening.”

READ MORE: Burgess Hill supermarket hints at opening date

Global business is leaving Burgess Hill