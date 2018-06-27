Republica singer to open fun day

This year’s Summer Fun Day at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, will be opened by Republica singer Saffron Sprackling.

The singer will be helping to welcome visitors to the centre’s biggest fundraising event of the year on July 1.

The centre in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, will be opening its doors from 10am until 4pm for a great day out for all the family.

Entry is free, but any donations will be gratefully received and will help care for cats at the centre.

Saffron is the lead singer of the internationally successful band Republica which has achieved many Number one records worldwide and sold over three million albums.

Saffron said: “I’m a great supporter of Cats Protection and the fantastic work the charity does to help cats both in Sussex and across the whole of the UK.

“I’m thrilled to come along to this event and lend a hand to help raise money which will make a real difference to cats in need.”

There will be attractions including: stalls, refreshments, a beer tent, tractor trailer rides, live music from Badger and an array of entertainment.

Children will be kept amused with an exciting array of games and activities including face painting, bouncy slide and crafts.

Visitors will also be able to get a glimpse of what happens at the UK’s largest cat rehoming centre with a behind-the-scenes guided tour.

There will also be a dog show, so family pooches need not miss out on the fun

Deputy manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, Tania Marsh, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Saffron to our Summer Fun Day, which is always a great day out for all the family and enables us to help even more cats in need.”

To find out about cats available for rehoming in your area, call 03000 12 12 12.