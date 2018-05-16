Rescue dogs time to shine

This year’s Fulking Fair will be held in the North Town Field, Fulking on Sunday July 29 and will incorporate the Allsorts Dog Rescue Fun Dog Show .

Entrance and parking are both free.

There will be teas and cakes in the village hall as well as several local food stalls including Rushfields pies, Artisan Bakehouse bakeries, Fish Story fish and chips, French Revolution crepes, doughnuts, candy floss, gourmet foods and Mavis & Mike’s ice cream tricycle.

Live music will include the Shoreham Allstars and Marta Scott dancers as well as local entertainers. The marquee will house a Shepherd & Dog bar for all tastes.

Children’s events include pony rides, puppet show, bouncy castle, stocks, sand art, tattoo painting, coconut shy and Paws animal sanctuary games.

An extensive tombola for adults will also be held, as well as one for children, and a Tug of War competition for all ages, shapes and sizes.

Also a wine quiz will be held on Friday July 27.

For more information on the event head to fulking.net/fulking-fair/