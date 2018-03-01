Resident’s concerns over ‘lack of police’ after incident in Burgess Hill

A Burgess Hill resident said he fears for the future due to ‘lack of police’ on our streets which is a ‘recipe for disaster’.

Chris French, 50, of Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill, said he was ‘very upset’ after being told nothing could be done when he reported an incident to the police.

He told the Middy: “I was awoken by an enormous thump during the early hours of Sunday, February 18, and thought my neighbour’s wall had come down.

“But when I looked it was clear a car going at a high speed had crashed into the wall. There was a trail of damage.

“The wall was obliterated, whoever was driving shouldn’t be driving. My neighbours, Mike and Margaret Hollis, are in their eighties. Their wall has been hit before, it is on a bend.

“I called the police but was on hold for 11 minutes so I reported it online. I got a response saying nothing could be done due to no CCTV or witnesses.

“I am very upset with the response. People want to do the right thing by reporting crimes but nothing is done. It has left me with zero confidence in the system.

“I am worried about reckless drivers, they could have killed someone in this incident. If that wall wasn’t there they could have driven into the house.

“It was lucky it was during the night, when kids weren’t around. They should be caught and punished, but the police have no interest.”

The mortgage adviser, who lives with his wife Louisa, 49, and their four children, shared his concerns on Facebook, which attracted responses from other residents.

“It confirms my feelings and there is people angry out there,” he said.

“I fear for the future. You hear of things like this, but due to lack of police, people get away with it.

“It is a recipe for disaster and we are going down a very slippery slope.

“People will not bother to report crime because they can’t see police anywhere. If we don’t have a proper police force the society is going to completely break down. And we are paying more and more tax, so where is this going?”

A Sussex Police spokesman told the Middy: “There have been no further witness reports or anyone coming forward with CCTV footage.

“If anyone witnessed this incident or has CCTV in this area please report it online or call the police on 101 quoting reference 1119 of 18/02.”