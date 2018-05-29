Residents have their say on 500 Hassocks homes plan

Outline plans for a 500-home proposal on land north of Clayton Mills, Hassocks, were revealed at a public consultation.

The consulation, held at Adastra Hall, took place on May 16, and was attended by more than 200 residents and councillors.

Guests took the opportunity to view the proposals by Gleeson Strategic Land and to discuss them with members of the development team, with 145 submitting their feedback in writing on the day.

James Pitt, deputy managing director at Gleeson Strategic Land, said: “We are very pleased with the level of interest shown by the community in our proposals for the development.

“I was at the exhibition all afternoon with my team and it is always very useful to speak with local people about their hopes and concerns.

“Our next task will be to analyse and thoroughly consider the feedback we have received so far and hopefully much more will continue to be received through to May 30.

“The responses received from the community will guide us in moving forward with the proposals to an outline planning application to Mid Sussex District Council in the near future.”

The 500 homes plan was scrutinised by a planning inspector in February.

Inspector Jonathan Bore called the hearing in public after more than 1,000 residents registered their opposition to the homes. Read our original story here.

People who did not attend the public consulation can still have their say by visiting the project website: www.ockleylanedevelopment.co.uk

In addition the development team can be contacted by telephone at 0800 112 3540, or in writing, either by freepost, consultation feedback, or email to Mike@bluebridgecommunications.co.uk

Did you attend the public consultation? If so, what did you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk