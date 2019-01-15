Return of Ardingly International Antiques Collectors Fair makes ‘new year, new you’ possible

A new style for a new year might be easier to find then you thought, as antiques fair returns to Ardingly.

The Ardingly International Antiques Collectors Fair returns to the South of England Showground this month.

Some of the shoppers browsing the antiques

On January 15 and 16, visitors will be able to shop to their hearts content from all the wonderfully unique, handcrafted and stylish goods on offer.

So if your home is looking a bit drab since the Christmas decorations have come down, this event provides the perfect new year shopping event.

With hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls, the Ardingly fair offers everything from furniture through to garden goods.

Grant Nicholas, communications manager for the organisers of the fair, said: “You’ll be able to achieve a very stylish ‘New Year, New Look’ after just one trip to our fair.

“With all kinds of items - traditional through to rustic, glamourous to retro, buyers will be able to create interior looks and outdoor settings that capture the imagination.”

Whether buyers seek a new look for a room in their home or want to design something out of the ordinary in their garden they will not be disappointed by the choice on offer.

Grant added: “Enjoy a fabulous shopping experience with an abundance of choice that will help you get just the right style.”

The Collectors Fair will open from 9am on January 15, at a cost of £20 per person, allowing admission on Wednesday too.

Admission on January 16 is from 8am at a cost of £5 per person.

For full details and the very best in antiques events across the UK, visit: www.iacf.co.uk