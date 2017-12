A road has been closed following a three car crash near a country pub.

The A281 Brighton Road has been closed in both directions between the junctions of the B2116 Partridge Green Road and the A2037, close to The Bull inn.

Traffic is queuing between Shermanbury and Henfield and long delays are being reported in the area.

Partridge Green firefighters issued a warning over black ice along the road earlier this morning (December 28).

