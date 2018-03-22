Roadworks set to start at roundabout

Work is set to start soon on a £33,000 scheme to improve visibility at a mini roundabout in Haywards Heath.

The work at the Oathall Road/Oathall Avenue junction includes moving a wall, hedge and fence and is scheduled to begin on April 3, subject to weather conditions.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways, said: “This project was identified as being important by both the local county councillor and Haywards Heath Town Council.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by the work: every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

“Temporary three-way traffic signals will be maintained during construction, with manual control at peak times to reduce delays.”

The improvement work includes setting back a wall, hedge and fence on the north-eastern corner of the junction and removing a telegraph pole, along with adjusting and enhancing road markings at the mini-roundabout and on its immediate approaches.

The scheme is being funded through developer contributions.

The county council says that usual working hours will be 7.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and the works are expected to take around a month to complete.