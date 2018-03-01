Roadworks set to start on the A24

Drivers are being warned that roadworks are set to start soon to junctions of the A24 at Hop Oast roundabout, Southwater.

The works - needed as part of a nearby Berkley Homes development - are scheduled to begin on March 12 and will mean the temporary night closure of parts of the carriageway at the roundabout.

Contractors Walker Construction say the works include widening approaches to the Hop Oast roundabout, embankment stabilisation works to the Worthing Road/A24, drainage improvements, safety barrier installation, new street lighting and carriageway re-surfacing, plus a new filter lane from Worthing Road onto the A24 northbound.

Drivers are also being warned of further disruption during the summer. Contractors say that the A24 northbound carriageway will be closed from Mill Straight roundabout to the Hop Oast roundabout - with side roads approaching the roundabout remaining open - and then from Hop Oast roundabout north to the A24/A264 for three nights. The A24 southbound will be open as normal.

Additionally, the A24 southbound carriageway will be closed from the A24/A264 to Hop Oast roundabout with the side road of the B2237 heading north away from the roundabout closed for two nights.

The A24 northbound will be open as normal during this period.

Meanwhile, the B2237 Worthing Road will be closed from the Hop Oast roundabout to the roundabout of Worthing Road and Blakes Farm Road in both directions for three nights.

It is anticipated that the closures will take place in late August but further details and confirmed dates will be published nearer the time.

Diversion routes will be available during the closure, say contractors.