Roof collapses as building severely damaged in overnight blaze

The roof of a building collapsed as a blaze raged throughout the night and into the early hours of this morning (December 29) at a village property.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire which broke out in a derelict building in Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint, at 8.45pm last night (December 28).

The fire service said five appliances were sent and the ground floor and roof of the property were well alight when crews arrived.

Around 50 per cent of the ground and first floor were severely damaged and the roof has collapsed, the fire service added.

A water jet and a light portable pump have been used to fight the flames. No-one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is due to be carried out.