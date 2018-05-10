Royal guest joins riding group’s 50th anniversary celebrations

HRH Princess Anne, President of the Riding for the Disabled Association, joined the Hope in the Valley group in celebrating their 50th anniversary at Plumpton College on Wednesday.

The Princess Royal said: “RDA Groups, like Hope in the Valley, that have kept going for 50 years have seen a lot of change, and this birthday demonstrates the supreme dedication of the volunteers and organisers behind it.

“It’s a pleasure to see the parents here also showing a commitment that makes such a difference. It is a real achievement that we are celebrating today.”

Lindsay Correa, RDA South East Regional Chair, paid tribute to Group Chairman Lesley Morrill.

Mrs Correa said: “Today we’ve celebrated long service in both ponies and people. A marathon is also long; very long.

“I have the pleasure of presenting a special award, where we recognise an individual who has chosen to do more than one. Just this weekend, Lesley Morrill has run 52 marathons in 52 weeks in the name of RDA. Very well done!”