Royal honour for Haywards Heath woman

A woman who has long campaigned on behalf of adult education has won royal recognition for her work.

Helen Osborne, from Haywards Heath, was awared the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Helen, whose family is Mid-Sussex-based, was honoured most notably for her work since 2014 as principal of Brighton’s Friends Centre, an adult education organisation ‘at the heart of learning in the City’ for the past 72 years. She is also well-known for her work in Girlguiding across East Sussex.

Acknowledging the support of her family, friends and colleagues, Helen said:”I’m very honoured to be receiving an MBE, an honour recognising the important work of Friends Centre and for adult learners across the country.

“I am very lucky to have a supportive team and set of trustees to ensure we are able to help over 1,100 learners each year through our courses and more with those who receive support through our projects.

“I’m overjoyed at the honour and at what it means for adult education.

“I know my father is delighted (if a little stunned) and that my mother, sadly no longer with us, is glowing with pride as she views from above.”

Friends Centre chairman Richard Hopkins said:”All at Friends Centre were thrilled to receive the news of the well-deserved award of an MBE to Helen Osborne, the principal, for her committed, good humoured and enduring service not only to Friends Centre, but to adult education within Sussex and beyond.

“Helen has our sincerest congratulations for such an esteemed honour - though we think she truly deserves it for all her hard work, especially at a difficult period for adult education.”