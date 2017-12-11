Sainsbury’s shoppers donate more than £1,000 to Rotary charities

Generous shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Haywards Heath over the weekend donated more than £1,000 to Rotary charities.

Haywards Heath Rotary revealed the news on Facebook and paid thanks to shoppers.

A spokesman said: “Many thanks to the generous shoppers at Sainsbury’s Haywards Heath this weekend. You donated £1,646.27 for local Rotary charities.

“Our final collections this year will be at Haywards Heath railway station on Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22. We look forward to seeing you then.

“Please do stop and say hello to our friendly team. We are happy to accept your loose change and also foreign money and old pound coins.”