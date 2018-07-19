Save our pubs says supermodel-turned-landlady Jodie Kidd

Supermodel Jodie Kidd has struck a new pose - by launching a campaign to save Britain’s pubs.

Jodie - who owns the Half Moon Inn at Kirdford - is calling on the Government to cut taxes on pints to help keep the nation’s pubs open.

Three local pubs close down each day throughout the UK but landlady Jodie hopes that by spearheading the ‘Long Live the Local’ campaign she can help reverse the trend.

She said: “The role of pubs has never been more diverse with two in three Brits saying pubs are a social centre and bring the community together. This campaign celebrates the vital role the local pub plays in our culture and communities.

“As a publican, I can see the devastating effect rising beer tax is having on local pubs like my own, and the communities they serve.

“By supporting the ‘Long Live the Local’ campaign, I am calling on Brits to sign a petition asking the government to cut beer tax and help keep local pubs open for generations to come.”

Jodie’s own pub - the Half Moon at Kirdford - has recently been awarded two AA rosettes, marking it as one of the best restaurants in the area. It’s noted for its strong focus on locally sourced and organic food, displaying high standards, consistent quality and precision in its cooking.

Jodie bought the Grade II listed pub last June and opened it at the end of the year following six months’ hard work of refurbishment and modernisation. Together with her mum, Jodie planted the vegetable and herb gardens which provide the inspiration for the pub’s menu which Jodie updates weekly.

The launch of the Long Live the Local campaign coincides with a new study which shows that 89 per cent of people in Britain are pub goers with a third visiting once a week or more.

However, half of all pub-lovers say the number one reason they would reconsider a visit to the pub is higher prices on beer and other alcoholic drinks. The rise in beer tax planned in the budget this autumn is set to put local pubs and their contribution to communities in jeopardy.

Programme director for Long Live the Local David Cunningham said: “Three local pubs in Great Britain close for good every day and if the level of beer duty – already three times the EU average and 12 times higher than Germany and Spain – continues to rise this number will increase.

“The last time there was a period of sustained increases in beer duty, seen between 2008 and 2013, pubs experienced a 24 per cent decline in beer sales, 5,000 pubs closed their doors and 58,000 pub and brewing related jobs were lost. We must not let this happen again.”

To support the Long Live the Local campaign visit: www.longlivethelocal.pub.