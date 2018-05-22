Scaynes Hill friends raise cash for Syrian children

Two friends from Scaynes Hill combined forces to raise £1,500 for the UNICEF Fund for Syrian children.

Elaine Fear and her friend Louise organised a fundraising dinner and raffle to raise the cash.

Twenty-one guests enjoyed a Middle Eastern supper served up by the pair.

Along with the mezze, spiced lamb, Arabian chicken and delicious puddings, donated by friends, the two friends ran a raffle, with prizes generously donated by Irene Burns Artworks, Freshfield Fine Wines, the Sloop Inn, Bluebell Vineyard and Lisa’s Nails.

Louise, a keen beekeeper, added a Yummy Honey Hamper to the prizes and Elaine gave a homemade Gin and Sin box.

“It was hard work, but great fun,” Louise told the Middy.

“We hope our contribution to UNICEF makes a difference to the lives of children caught up in war.”