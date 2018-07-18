Science to come alive at Wakehurst this weekend

Science is set to come alive at Wakehurst this weekend with a series of wild workshops, hands-on experiments, shows and more.

It is the annual Kew Science Festival, which takes place on both Saturday (July 21), and Sunday (July 22).

A spokesman said: “Wriggle into a crisp white lab coat and pop on some protective specs as you prepare to take part in the second Kew Science Festival at Wakehurst!

“With over 300 scientists and work spanning 110 countries, Kew is a global leader in plant and fungal science; from carrying out exciting plant discovery expeditions in Mozambique, to vital conservation work in biodiversity hotspot Madagascar, and unearthing the fundamental impacts of plants on our daily lives.

“This year’s scientific extravaganza will not only focus on the vital importance of conserving the world’s plant biodiversity, but will bring to life, for all ages, the crucial value of plant and fungal science.

“The two-day festival is a rare chance to experience vital plant and fungal science first hand and find out what Kew scientists are doing to protect rare and threatened species.”

Set around the world-renowned Millennium Seed Bank, the festival will feature marquees on the lawns and will house an extensive programme with something to intrigue everyone.

For more information and to plan your visit see: kew.org/wakehurst.

