See pictures of superhero fundraisers abseiling down Crawley hotel for St Catherine’s Hospice

Superhero fundraisers abseiled down the side of a Crawley hotel to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Brave daredevils took part in a night abseil on Friday (April 5) followed by a day abseil on Saturday (April 6) at The Signature Sandman Hotel in Crawley. See also: Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

St Catherine's Hospice charity abseil, Crawley. Holly Bird and Cara Burnett

St Catherine's Hospice charity abseil, Crawley.

St Catherine's Hospice charity abseil, Crawley.

St Catherine's Hospice charity abseil, Crawley.

