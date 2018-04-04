Shock at offensive graffiti in town centre

Drivers parking in a town centre car park were left shocked by the sudden appearance of offensive graffiti yesterday.

The graffiti was daubed on a wall in a stairwell of The Forum car park in Blackhorse Way, Horsham. “I was aghast when I saw it,” said one driver.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The council was made aware of the graffiti this morning on receipt of our security guard report from last night.

“Our Streetscene team have been briefed to remove it. We are currently finding out the cost of removal.

“There are CCTV cameras in the car park but not in this specific area.”