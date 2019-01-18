Short-term accommodation for rough sleepers in Mid Sussex as temperatures plummet

Mid Sussex District Council is providing short-term accommodation for rough sleepers as freezing temperatures hit.

The district council said guest house accommodation is being provided for rough sleepers.

A spokesman said: “The weather forecast for the next 7-10 days is for a prolonged period of freezing temperatures so we will be triggering the Government’s Severe Weather Emergency Procedure.

“This means we will be providing short-term accommodation for those who have been assessed as rough sleeping in Mid Sussex, if they wish to take this up.

“Locations depend on availability at the time and where the rough sleeper is but we use guest houses in Brighton, Hove, East Grinstead and Crawley.

“We work in partnership with the outreach service Turning Tides to support residents who are rough sleeping or at risk of rough sleeping in Mid Sussex.

“However, we may not be aware of everyone so if you know of anyone rough sleeping in Mid Sussex then please alert us by completing a Streetlink referral at www.streetlink.org.uk.”

Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) recommends that shelters open when temperatures are zero degrees or below for three days or more to prevent loss of life.

