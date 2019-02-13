Sights you will see when Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens open in April

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens will open to the public on April 6. The latest postponement follows near;y two years of extensive work.

Some ten miles of pathways have had to be inspected, and many rebuilt because of collapsing down into the steep valley in which the gardens are set; and checking some 10,000 trees individually and carrying out tree surgery where necessary. The further delay is primarily due to issues in constructing the new car park, which must be ready to receive many thousands of visitors in coaches and cars. A major issue has been planning delays imposed on the estate as a result of the discovery of a great crested newt in the pond of a greenhouse close to the the car park.

The new owners are aiming to have colour all the year round Buy a Photo

Extensive work has been done by the team of gardeners Buy a Photo

One of the rooms featured in the Dolls' House Museum Buy a Photo

The popular Dolls' House Museum will be open again Buy a Photo

View more