Signposts brining new life to the community

Pottery, card making and counselling were on offer in Burgess Hill as part of a special charities week.

Signposts and its partner organisations hosted the special week to highlight its work, with an activity day held on Monday at The Old Post Office Resource Centre.

It supports people with learning difficulties, their parents, carers and friends by giving advice, information and running courses, groups and services.

As well as offering an activities afternoon for clients on the Monday. Today (Wednesday) they are holding a special tea and cake session to allow potential volunteers the chance to find out more.

Everyone who attends Signposts all live independently, who have one before relied on either in family carers or day centres to give them a sense of life.

Steven Bayliss has been going to Signposts for the past decade, he said: “I go to the Monday and Friday sessions to use the computers and be sociable.

“I am also known as the survey guy. I created a survey for everyone to sign to stop Signposts from closing.”

Elizabeth Munnion, another member and trustee of Signposts said, “Coming here is better than day care centres and gives you a sense of freedom and more social opportunities.”

More in planned later this week at Signposts to celebrate small charities week.

On Friday between 12.30pm and 3pm there is a meet the charities afternoon where people can have the chance to meet representatives from local charities and find out more about what they have to offer.

On Saturday there will be a big open party from 12.30pm and 3pm where there will be will be stalls of cakes, books, and plants, as well as a tombola with prizes from local shops.

For more information visit: info@signposts.org.uk

