Ski glory for girls in national contest

Triumphant pupils from Burgess Hill Girls delivered their best-ever results at the prestigious Independent School Ski and Snowboard Championships in the French Alps, bringing home a clutch of medals from the Slalom, Giant Slalom and Team Parallel individual and team events.

There were 360 competitors from all over the country at the Les Deux Alpes, where the championships were held, including 150 girls aged from nine to 18.

Among the outstanding results were nine-year-old Georgina Hogbin, who won Individual Gold Medals in the under-nines category of the Slalom and Giant Slalom and was a member of the team which won team Gold in the same two events. The senior team’s bronze medal in the Slalom was also a huge achievement.

Burgess Hill Girls Director of Sport Suzy Clapp said: “This is only the school’s third year of ski racing and this success is a testament to all the hard work and commitment the girls have shown throughout the year. They will now move their focus to the British Schoolgirls Championships in Flaine later this month.”

Liz Laybourn, the school’s Head, said: “This was an incredible achievement. One of our girls was just 0.5 seconds off the winning time in the under-12 Giant Slalom, losing out to a racer who represents Great Britain! Our silver medal winner in the Slalom was the second fastest out of all the girls. And despite temperatures falling to -25 degrees, nothing could dampen the girls’ spirits.”