SLIDESHOW: Crash causes standstill on M23

Thousands of vehicles have been stuck on the M23 following a multi-vehicle crash this morning (February 15).

Police closed all three lanes of the motorway at about 10.45am after eight vehicles collided between between junction 9, to Gatwick Airport, and junction 8, to the M25.

One person has been rushed to hospital with potential serious injuries, officers said.

Traffic is queuing as far back as the Pease Pottage roundabout.

